* Bahah seen as a technocrat who will focus on
reconstruction
* Houthis expected to merge fighters into security forces
* Yemen faces Islamist militant, southern separatists
challenges
(Adds U.N. Security Council and U.N. envoy comment)
By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Oct 13 Yemen's president named the
country's U.N. envoy as prime minister on Monday in a move
welcomed by the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group which controls the
capital, signaling an easing in the country's prolonged
political crisis.
An aide to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi said Khaled
Bahah's name had been among three proposed last week by the
Houthi group after they rejected appointment of Ahmed Awad bin
Mubarak as prime minister last week.
"We believe he (Bahah) is the right person," said Abdelmalek
al-Ejri, a member of the Houthi political bureau. "His
appointment will help the country overcome the difficulties it
is going through."
Bahah, who was born in 1965 and who holds a masters degree
in administration, business and finance from India's University
of Pune, served previously as oil minister before being
appointed Yemen's envoy to the United Nations.
Analysts say he is a technocrat who is expected to focus on
trying to improve public services in a country that has been
going through political turmoil since mass protests in 2011
forced long-serving President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down.
His appointment comes under a power-sharing deal signed last
month by the Houthis and other major political parties at Hadi's
presidential palace. The deal aims to bring the Houthis and the
wing of a separatist group into a more inclusive government.
The Houthis, whose main stronghold is in Yemen's northern
highlands, seized Sanaa after defeating forces loyal to an army
general with links to a Sunni Islamist party. The move alarmed
top oil exporter Saudi Arabia which fears the Houthis will build
an alliance with its rival Iran.
Yemeni analyst Ali Saif said Bahah, who is from Hadramout in
Yemen's east and enjoys the backing of all the country's main
political parties, was unlikely to face big hurdles in forming a
new government, which he said could come within two weeks.
"This is a major breakthrough," Saif told Reuters. "He is
more of a technocrat than a politician, and that should help
him," he said.
LEAVING SANAA
The Houthis, who now control all aspects of life in Sanaa,
have refused to leave the city until a new government is formed.
Analysts said that the Houthi presence in Sanaa was likely
to disappear, with many of the fighters who had entered Sanaa
virtually unopposed on Sept. 21 poised to be incorporated into
the country's military and security forces.
One main task for the new government is to review a plan
drawn up by the previous administration to divide the country
into six administrative regions with devolved powers. The
Houthis want more regional autonomy but say the regional borders
envisaged by the plan divide Yemen's wealth unfairly.
The U.N. Security Council and U.N. special envoy to Yemen
Jamal Benomar both welcomed the appointment of Bahah on Monday,
but Benomar warned "the transition is at risk of collapsing."
"This is one step forward, now swift action is needed to
ensure the formation of the government and implement the other
provisions of the (peace and national partnership) agreement,"
Benomar told reporters after briefing the Security Council.
The Security Council urged the Yemeni authorities to
"expedite the process of reforms, including army and security
sector reform," said Argentinian U.N. Ambassador Maria Perceval,
president of the 15-member council for October.
She said the council was prepared to consider imposing
sanctions on individuals disrupting the peace and political
process in Yemen.
Yemen, which has struggled to reassert government control
over the country since 2011, also faces an al Qaeda insurgency
and a separatist movement eager to resurrect the socialist state
that merged with the northern half in 1990.
The United States and other Western and Gulf countries are
worried that continued instability in Yemen could strengthen al
Qaeda. They have supported a U.N.-backed political transition
since 2012 led by Hadi that is meant to shepherd Yemen to
stability after decades of autocracy.
On Thursday, suicide bombers linked to al Qaeda killed at
least 67 people in two separate attacks targeting the Houthis
and an army camp in eastern Yemen.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, additional reporting by
Michelle Nichols at the United Nations, Writing by Sami Aboudi;
Editing by Gareth Jones, Dominic Evans and Bernard Orr)