SANAA, Sept 1 Defying calls by the U.N. Security
Council to end hostilities against the Yemeni government, a
Houthi tribal leader on Sunday urged supporters to wage a
campaign of civil disobedience until their demands are met.
The Houthis, who have been fighting for years for more power
for their Zaydi Shi'ite Muslim sect in north Yemen, have massed
tens of thousands of supporters on the outskirts of the capital,
Sanaa. Some have set up encampments in the city near the
Interior Ministry.
The standoff has raised fears for the stability of Yemen, a
U.S. ally and neighbour of major oil exporter Saudi Arabia,
which is also struggling with an al Qaeda insurgency and
southern secessionists.
The U.N. Security Council on Friday called on the Houthis to
end hostilities against the government and warned foreign
countries not to interfere.
But late on Sunday, the Shi'ite Houthi leader Abdul Malek
al-Houthi said the time had come for the "third stage in popular
escalation".
"The last phase mostly falls in the framework of civil
disobedience ... I direct my call to the residents of the
capital and its outskirts to gather tomorrow morning in Change
Square," Houthi said in a televised address on a channel owned
by the Houthis.
"The steps will continue to the end of the week," he said,
adding that "if the corrupt continue dealing in an
irresponsible way, we will be forced into further steps".
Talks on forming a new Yemeni government collapsed last week
over demands by Houthis for the restoration of fuel subsidies
cut by President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. The protesters want the
current government to resign.
The administration's decision in July to raise fuel prices
was part of efforts to rein in its budget deficit and helped the
impoverished Arab state to conclude talks on a $560 million
(337.3 million pounds) loan from the IMF.
Last year, the country spent about $3 billion on fuel
subsidies, nearly a third of all state revenues.
The Houthis have also pitched tents on a road leading to the
airport near to key ministries. Their protests have tapped into
wider public anger among Yemenis over the subsidy cuts.
