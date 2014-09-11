SANAA, Sept 11 Yemen's government and Shi'ite
Muslim Houthi rebels signed an agreement on Thursday to end a
crisis that has seen weeks of sometimes bloody protests in the
capital Sanaa, a member of the government's negotiating team
said.
Houthi protesters have been blocking the main road to
Sanaa's airport and holding sit-ins for weeks at ministries in
an attempt to oust the government and restore fuel subsidies.
The negotiator told Reuters the agreement was signed by
Sanaa's governor, Abdelqader Helal, and Houthi representative
Hussein al-Ozzi, who is in charge of political affairs.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Yara Bayoumy,
Editing by William Maclean and Toby Chopra)