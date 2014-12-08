SANAA Dec 8 A senior leader of al Qaeda in
Yemen has criticised beheadings by Islamic State (IS) fighters
as un-Islamic, and said his own group had banned such acts.
IS, an offshoot of the al Qaeda network, has carved out
territory in Syria and Iraq with military victories over
government troops and former Islamist allies and violence
against civilians. Its fighters sometimes film their beheadings
of prisoners and post the footage online.
"There is no doubt that some of our brothers have been
influenced by scenes of beheadings which have proliferated
lately," Nasser bin Ali al-Ansi, of Al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula (AQAP), said in video posted on Twitter, without
referring to Islamic State by name.
"These are scenes which we do not accept and we strongly
reject," he added.
"Prophet Mohammad, peace be upon him and upon his family,
has ordered us to be kind in everything, even in killing, and it
is not part of kindness to film beheadings and slayings and
publish them in public, where sons and daughters of those killed
can see," he added in Arabic.
"These are some of the ugliest matters."
AQAP, seen by the United States as one of the most active
branches of the network established by Osama bin Laden, has been
attacking Yemeni security forces, government facilities and
Western targets in the Arabian Peninsula country.
The United States has in turn killed AQAP leaders and
members with drone strikes, in attacks that have sometimes
killed civilians.
Ansi said such U.S. strikes were "increasing Muslims'
sympathy for us".
"With the martyrs, hearts grow more filled with hate and
rancour against America. The drone strikes have turned our call
from a narrow one into a popular one," he said.
The veteran AQAP leader, who is said to have worked with bin
Laden in Afghanistan, said his group had banned beheadings after
recent incidents in which members of the group were shown using
knives to behead government soldiers in eastern Yemen and at
least one Shi'ite Muslim Houthi fighter in the centre of the
country.
Asked about the beheadings and the shooting of medics at a
Yemeni Defence Ministry hospital in December last year, film of
which appeared online, Ansi said: "Beheadings are limited and
individual acts and we will prevent them being repeated."
"But the wrong that happened during the blessed operation on
the Defence Ministry in Sanaa, the mujahideen have apologised
for it and have shown that they did not order that and that this
is not their ordinary method in fighting," he added, blaming an
individual for what happened.
