* Militants blow up feeder pipeline to LNG plant after U.S.
drone attack
* Explosion blow to Yemen economy, already hit by year of
unrest
* Al Qaeda has exploited unrest to seize territory in south
By By Mohammed Mukhashaf
ADEN, Yemen, March 30 A U.S. drone attack killed
at least five suspected al Qaeda militants in southern Yemen on
Friday, and gunmen retaliated by blowing up a gas pipeline,
forcing LNG output to be stopped, officials and energy workers
said.
The drone set fire to the militants' car in the southern
province of Shabwa and killed all its occupants, one official
said. One bystander was also killed and five were wounded,
officials and residents told Reuters.
Hours later gunmen believed to be militants blew up a
pipeline which transports gas to a facility whose leading
stakeholder is French oil major Total at Balhaf port
on the Arabian Sea, energy workers said.
Residents said flames could be seen from several kilometres
(miles) away and a company employee said exports had stopped.
"The explosion took place 28 km (17.5 miles) north of the
Balhaf LNG export plant. Production has been halted," an
employee of Yemen LNG, who asked not to be named, told Reuters.
The $4.5 billion Balhaf liquefied natural gas (LNG) export
facility opened in 2009 and was the largest industrial project
ever carried out in impoverished Yemen.
FREQUENT ATTACKS
Oil and gas pipelines have often been attacked by Islamic
militants or disgruntled tribesmen. The pipeline to Balhaf was
last blown up in October, hours after an air raid on militants,
and took about 10 days to be repaired.
A text message sent to journalists, purporting to come from
the al Qaeda-affiliated Ansar al-Sharia (Supporters of Islamic
Law), said the group was behind the attack.
"The mujahideen (holy war fighters) blew up the pipeline ...
in retaliation for the strike for which Crusader America and its
obedient slave in Sanaa are responsible," the message said,
referring to the Yemeni government, a close U.S. ally in the
fight against al Qaeda.
Al Qaeda has strengthened its hold on southern areas of the
Arabian Peninsula country, seizing several towns during the past
year of protests against President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who left
office in February.
The United States has retaliated with a campaign of drone
strikes on the Yemen-based regional wing of al Qaeda, which has
claimed responsibility for operations that include a failed plot
to blow up a U.S.-bound passenger plane in 2009.
In an earlier text message, Ansar al-Sharia said two
militants were "martyred" in the drone attack and four passersby
were injured.
Earlier this month, U.S. drone attacks killed at least 25 al
Qaeda-linked fighters including one of their leaders, and a
Yemeni air force raid killed 20, in the biggest airstrikes since
the new president, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, took office.
Neighbouring Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter,
shares U.S. concern over the expansion of al-Qaeda's regional
wing in a country next to major Red Sea oil shipping lanes.
Yemen has the capacity to supply up to 6.7 million tonnes of
LNG per year. In 2010, Yemen LNG, the 16th largest seller of the
gas, shipped more than half of its supplies to Asia, the rest
going to the Americas and Europe.
The company delivers LNG under long term contracts to GDF
Suez, Total and Korea Gas Corp.
Yemen is only a small crude oil producer with a daily output
of about 260,000 bpd of oil.
But its location on the Bab al-Mandab strait, through which
millions of barrels of oil and tonnes of other goods are shipped
daily between Asia, Europe and the Americas, could make
instability in Yemen a risk to global trade.
An attack one year ago by tribesmen on its main oil artery
cut off crude to the 150,000 barrel per day Aden refinery,
forcing it to shut, creating the fuel shortages.
The shortages have prompted Saudi Arabia to repeatedly
donate refined oil products to its poor neighbour.
In a separate incident, suspected al Qaeda fighters shot
dead two men in Aden on Friday, a local official said. The
victims belonged to a clan that has opposed the group's
militants in nearby Abyan province, he said.
