SANAA Oct 28 At least four men suspected of
being al Qaeda members were killed in what a local official said
was a U.S. drone strike on Islamist militants in northern Yemen
on Sunday.
It was a rare attack on al Qaeda-linked targets in northern
Yemen, an area dominated by Shi'ite Muslim Houthi rebels
battling Yemeni government forces for control of the rugged
mountainous region.
The official said that a drone attacked two houses in the
Abu Jabara area in Saada Province, killing four people.
Some reports suggested that Hadi al-Tais, a local al Qaeda
commander, had been targeted in the attack, but there was no
confirmation that he was among the dead.
The Yemeni Defence Ministry's website confirmed that three
suspected militants, including two Saudi nationals, had been
killed in an air strike, but did not elaborate.
U.S. drone strikes have regularly targeted al Qaeda
militants in southern Yemen, where the group had exploited last
year's protests against former President Ali Abdullah Saleh and
seized swathes of territory before being driven out by an army
offensive in June.
But it was the first report of an attack by a pilotless
plane in the area near the Saudi border in northern Yemen.
Yemeni officials say hundreds of suspected al Qaeda
militants, many of them veterans of the Afghan war against the
Soviet occupation, have been operating in the area with tacit
consent of Saleh, who ruled Yemen for more than three decades.
Saleh's critics say the former Yemeni president had used the
militants in his repeated and unsuccessful attempts to crush the
Houthis.
