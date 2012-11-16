ADEN Nov 16 A suicide bomber linked to al Qaeda
killed himself and three others inside the headquarters of
government-allied militias in the capital of southern Yemen's
Abyan province on Friday, a security source and medical sources
told Reuters.
The man, wearing an explosive belt, walked into one of the
militia, or popular committee, main offices in Zinjibar and blew
himself up, the sources said.
Military and government security chiefs in the south rely on
the support of popular committees, which consist mainly of
tribal militias, in their fight against militants.
The Yemen-based al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and
other militant groups strengthened their grip in Abyan and other
mainly southern parts of the country during an uprising that
ousted veteran President Ali Abdullah Saleh in February.
The United States, wary of the threat to neighbouring top
oil producer Saudi Arabia and to nearby shipping lanes, has
stepped up drone strikes on suspected militant positions in
Yemen, with the backing of Saleh's successor, President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.