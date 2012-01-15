SANAA Jan 15 Dozens of al Qaeda militants
have seized a small town about 170 km (105 miles) southeast of
Yemen's capital Sanaa, a police source and witnesses said on
Sunday.
They said the militants entered the town of Radda in
al-Baydah province on Saturday night with little resistance from
a small contingent of police and seized an ancient citadel and
mosque.
The capture of Radda expands militant control outside the
southern province of Abyan, where they have taken over several
towns since an uprising against President Ali Abdullah Saleh
began early last year.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing
by Isabel Coles and Ralph Gowling)