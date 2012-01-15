(Adds details, background)
SANAA Jan 15 Dozens of al Qaeda militants
have seized a small town about 170 km (105 miles) southeast of
Yemen's capital Sanaa, a police source and witnesses said on
Sunday.
They said the militants entered the town of Radda in
al-Baydah province on Saturday night with little resistance from
a small contingent of police and seized an ancient citadel and
mosque.
The capture of Radda expands militant control outside the
southern province of Abyan, where they have taken over several
towns since an uprising against President Ali Abdullah Saleh
began early last year that culminated with a power transfer deal
in November.
Residents in Radda, which has a population of 60,000, said
the group was led by Tareq al-Dahab, a suspected militant who
had been handed over by Syria to Yemen recently while trying to
infiltrate to Iraq.
Dahab is a brother-in-law of U.S.-born Muslim cleric linked
to al Qaeda who was killed in an air strike last year.
Yahia Abu Usba, deputy head of the Yemeni Socialist Party
and a Saleh critic, charged that the security forces appeared to
have done very little to stop the militants from entering Radda
and warned that al Qaeda was planning to strike at the oil-rich
Maarib Province next, bringing it closer to Sanaa.
No Yemeni officials were immediately available for a
comment.
The United States and Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil
exporter which helped broker the Gulf deal that allowed Saleh to
transfer power to his deputy, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, have been
worried that al Qaeda was expanding its control in the
impoverished Arab state next to key oil shipping lanes.
Saleh critics have accused the outgoing president, who still
wields a great deal of power through his family control of
security forces despite handing over power, of turning a blind
eye to the militants' expansion to show that his rule was
important to keep al Qaeda out. He denies the charges.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, Writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing
by Isabel Coles and Matthew Jones)