(Adds Saleh spokesman, two soldiers killed)
* Militants take over Radda town with little resistance
* Tribesmen kidnap Norwegian U.N. employee in Yemen
* Bodies of two Yemeni soldiers found east of Zinjibar
SANAA, Jan 15 Al Qaeda militants have
seized a small town southeast of Yemen's capital Sanaa on Sunday
in another setback to efforts to restore order after President
Ali Abdullah Saleh formally handed over power following almost a
year of mass protests against his rule.
A police source and witnesses said the militants met little
resistance from a small police force when they entered the town
of Radda in al-Baydah province, 170 km (105 miles) from Sanaa,
on Saturday night, seizing an ancient citadel and mosque.
The capture of Radda expanded al Qaeda control outside the
southern province of Abyan, where they have taken over several
towns since the uprising against Saleh began.
Saleh signed a deal brokered by Yemen's Gulf neighbours in
November under which he shifted formal power to his deputy. But
he has not yet left the country and continues to wield a great
deal of power through relatives' control of security forces,
raising concern about the integrity of the deal.
"I call again on President Saleh to abide by the terms of
the agreement," U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon said in
Beirut during a Middle East visit, noting that a U.N. mediator
had been "at the heart of negotiations" with Saleh.
The anti-Saleh unrest has emboldened groups linked to al
Qaeda's Yemen-based regional wing, which the United States has
called the most dangerous branch of the militant network.
The United States and Saudi Arabia, the world's No. 1 oil
exporter, are keen for the Gulf-backed power transfer deal to
work, fearing that a vacuum in Yemen may give al Qaeda space to
thrive near key oil and cargo shipping lanes in the Red Sea.
U.N. EMPLOYEE KIDNAPPED BY TRIBESMEN
Underscoring the continued lawlessness in Yemen, a Norwegian
working for the United Nations was kidnapped in Sanaa at the
weekend, Norway's foreign ministry said.
A tribal source said the Norwegian was abducted by tribesmen
from oil-producing Maarib province demanding the release of a
suspect accused of killing two members of the security forces.
Residents in Radda, which has a population of around 60,000,
said the militants who took over the town were led by Tareq
al-Dahab, who had been handed over by Syria to Yemen recently
after being detained while trying to slip into Iraq.
Dahab is a brother-in-law of a U.S.-born, Yemen-based Muslim
cleric linked to al Qaeda killed in an air strike last year.
Yahia Abu Usba, deputy head of the Yemeni Socialist Party
and a Saleh critic, said security forces appeared to have done
little to prevent militants entering Radda. He said al Qaeda
would target Maarib Province next, bringing it closer to Sanaa.
But Abdo al-Janadi, a spokesman for Saleh's General People's
Congress (GPC), rejected the charges and he in turn accused
opposition elements involved in the power transfer deal of
collusion with the militants.
"There is a link between the Islah and al Qaeda," he said,
referring to the Islamist al-Islah party, a member of the bloc.
The United States and Saudi Arabia backed Saleh through much
of his autocratic 33-year rule, fearing that any vacuum would be
exploited by al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, based
in Yemen. As street protests intensified against Saleh, however,
they endorsed the Gulf-brokered deal for Saleh to step down.
Under the plan, the opposition and the GPC shared out
cabinet posts between them, forming a unity government to steer
the country towards presidential elections in February.
But little headway towards reinstating order on the ground
has been made since then.
In Sanaa on Saturday, a 48-hour deadline given to armed
opponents and supporters of Saleh to withdraw after months of
street fighting passed but there was little change in the armed
face-off, according to residents.
Fighting against Islamist militants in the south has
continued, forcing about 97,000 people to flee. More than
300,000 others have been displaced by tribal rebellion in north
Yemen, according to U.N. estimates.
A local official said the bodies of two soldiers were found
in an area some 80 km (50 miles) east of the Abyan provincial
capital Zinjibar on Sunday. He said he believed the two had been
abducted by al Qaeda to the area where they were killed.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, additional reporting by Erika
Solomon in Beirut and Victoria Klesty in Oslo; Writing by Sami
Aboudi; Editing by Isabel Coles and Mark Heinrich)