DUBAI, July 17 A Saudi who was freed by U.S. authorities from detention at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, only to become second-in-command of Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), has been confirmed dead, AQAP said on Wednesday.

Said al-Shehri was killed in a U.S.-led drone strike in Yemen, senior AQAP official Ibrahim al Rubaish said in a video statement posted online. He did not say when the strike occurred.

(Reporting by Amena Bakr, Editing by William Maclean and Andrew Heavens)