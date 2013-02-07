CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens as jobs rise offsets trade risks

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3464, or 74.27 U.S. cents * Bond prices dip slightly across much of the yield curve * 10-year yield touches a six-week high at 1.838 percent. By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 10 The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data offset risks to the economy from an uncertain trade outlook. The 15,300 increase in Canadian jobs last month topped economists' expectations for