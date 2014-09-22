By Martin Dokoupil
| DUBAI, Sept 22
DUBAI, Sept 22 Yemen's gross foreign currency
reserves rose $427 million in July, marking the second monthly
increase in a row despite a sharp fall in oil export receipts,
central bank data showed.
Sanaa's currency reserves have been shrinking since
September 2012 when the impoverished Arabian Peninsula nation
received a $1 billion loan from Saudi Arabia following frequent
attacks on oil pipelines that deprived the state of revenue.
Its finances have also deteriorated with the government
fighting al Qaeda militants and other rebel groups. The state
depends on crude sales to cover up to 70 percent of its budget.
Sanaa earned just $149 million from exporting its crude in
July, nearly 43 percent less than in the previous month and 36
percent down from the same period last year, the central bank's
monthly report showed.
But at the same time, gross reserves rose 9 percent to $5.2
billion when compared with the previous month. That level is
enough to secure five months of imports, up from 4.6 months in
June but bellow 7.6 months on average Yemen saw in 2007-2013.
The central bank did not explain the July rise in reserves.
When deducting liabilities, which include the Saudi deposit, the
reserve cushion is much lower, at $4.0 billion in July. Overall,
the banking system held $6.3 billion in net foreign assets.
Yemen, the second-poorest Arab nation after Mauritania, has
relied on financial aid from abroad, which has been slow to
arrive partly due to political instability.
More than 100 people had been killed in four days of clashes
between the Shi'ite Muslim rebels and army troops , triggering
the prime minister's resignation on Sunday. The rebels then
signed an agreement with other political parties to form a more
inclusive government.
Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund approved
$553 million in financial assistance to Yemen, which the
government hopes will bring in more donor funds.
The IMF expected in April Yemen's budget deficit to shrink
to 6.7 percent of gross domestic product this year from 7.1
percent in 2013, which was the biggest shortfall since 2009.
(Editing by William Maclean)