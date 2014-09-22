DUBAI, Sept 22 Yemen's gross foreign currency reserves rose $427 million in July, marking the second monthly increase in a row despite a sharp fall in oil export receipts, central bank data showed.

Sanaa's currency reserves have been shrinking since September 2012 when the impoverished Arabian Peninsula nation received a $1 billion loan from Saudi Arabia following frequent attacks on oil pipelines that deprived the state of revenue.

Its finances have also deteriorated with the government fighting al Qaeda militants and other rebel groups. The state depends on crude sales to cover up to 70 percent of its budget.

Sanaa earned just $149 million from exporting its crude in July, nearly 43 percent less than in the previous month and 36 percent down from the same period last year, the central bank's monthly report showed.

But at the same time, gross reserves rose 9 percent to $5.2 billion when compared with the previous month. That level is enough to secure five months of imports, up from 4.6 months in June but bellow 7.6 months on average Yemen saw in 2007-2013.

The central bank did not explain the July rise in reserves. When deducting liabilities, which include the Saudi deposit, the reserve cushion is much lower, at $4.0 billion in July. Overall, the banking system held $6.3 billion in net foreign assets.

Yemen, the second-poorest Arab nation after Mauritania, has relied on financial aid from abroad, which has been slow to arrive partly due to political instability.

More than 100 people had been killed in four days of clashes between the Shi'ite Muslim rebels and army troops , triggering the prime minister's resignation on Sunday. The rebels then signed an agreement with other political parties to form a more inclusive government.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund approved $553 million in financial assistance to Yemen, which the government hopes will bring in more donor funds.

The IMF expected in April Yemen's budget deficit to shrink to 6.7 percent of gross domestic product this year from 7.1 percent in 2013, which was the biggest shortfall since 2009. (Editing by William Maclean)