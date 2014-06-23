DUBAI, June 23 A leading human rights group on
Monday criticised Yemen over the closure of a television station
owned by its ousted president but the government said it had
been acting in the interests of national security.
Presidential guardsmen loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi raided the Yemen Today station, owned by his predecessor
Ali Abdullah Saleh, on June 11 in response to what the
government called "incitement to disturbances". The guardsmen
confiscated equipment and the channel remains off the air.
The raid coincided with rising popular discontent in the
impoverished nation of 25 million people, driven partly by power
cuts and high prices.
"Media freedom means covering the news, including presenting
diverse views, even if the station owner is former president
Saleh," said Joe Stork of Human Rights Watch.
"Silencing the media betrays a commitment to human rights
that Yemenis have demanded from the new government," said Stork,
HRW's deputy regional head for the Middle East and North Africa.
HRW said the raid "appears to have been carried out without
legal basis and involved excessive use of force".
A Yemeni government spokesman rejected the criticism.
"This is not an issue of freedom of speech but is deeper.
The channel was used to broadcast calls to spread chaos among
people, attack official institutions and call for the fall of
the government," spokesman Fares Saqqaf told Reuters.
"There's total respect for freedom of expression and
journalism in Yemen," he added.
Wealthy Gulf neighbours and the West fear for the stability
of Yemen, which shares a long border with the world's top oil
exporter, Saudi Arabia. Washington has stepped up support for
the government and military and launched deadly drone strikes on
suspected al Qaeda militants there.
Yemen has been plagued by violence since 2011 mass protests
forced Saleh to resign.
Government officials suspect Saleh and his supporters of
attempting to increase their influence as Yemen struggles with a
moribund economy, regional separatist movements and the spread
of al Qaeda.
(Reporting By Noah Browning; Editing by Gareth Jones)