SANAA Dec 6 Yemen is struggling to stand on its
own feet nearly a year after veteran President Ali Abdullah
Saleh was forced to step down following protests that divided
the poor Arabian Peninsula state and pushed it deeper into
political and economic crisis.
Saleh's successor Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who took office in
February, is struggling to implement a power transfer deal while
trying to patch up divisions in the army and fighting al Qaeda
in a U.S.-backed military campaign.
ISLAMIST MILITANCY AND AL QAEDA IN THE SOUTH
Yemen is the main base for al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula
(AQAP), which has emerged as one of the network's most active
and ambitious branches, carrying out attacks at home and abroad.
AQAP and Ansar al-Sharia group, its ally, seized parts of
the southern Abyan province during the uprising against Saleh. A
U.S.-backed military offensive has driven the militants out but
has not prevented them from launching a series of attacks that
have dealt damaging blows to the army and security apparatus.
What to watch:
- Further attacks and a re-emergence of militants whose
southern strongholds have been recaptured in the military
offensive.
SOUTHERN SEPARATISTS AND NORTHERN REVOLTS
Southern secessionists say northerners based in the capital
Sanaa have discriminated against them and usurped their
resources since the unification of North and South Yemen in
1990. They also complain that they have been frozen out of the
political transition process since Saleh's fall and have
hardened their calls for independence.
Northern "Houthi" rebels, who draw their name from a tribal
leader and are members of the Zaydi branch of Shi'ite Islam,
cite similar grievances of being left out of the transition
process. Fighting has flared between Houthis and Sunnis who
follow the Salafist tradition. The rebels are seeking autonomy
in their northern province of Saada.
What to watch:
- Deadlock or collapse of talks aimed at bringing
southerners and the Houthi movement into the transition process
before planned national political dialogue on constitutional
reforms ahead of 2014 elections.
- Violence deteriorating into civil war, either in the north
or the south.
FINANCE, WATER AND FUEL CRUNCHES
Prolonged turmoil has further crippled an already battered
economy in a country of 24 million people that has acute water
shortages and a malnutrition rate of over 40 percent.
Protests in 2011 saw unemployment rise to an estimated half
of the labour force, while basic commodities have rocketed in
price. Yemen's modest oil exports have been halted by repeated
attacks on its pipelines, with a recent shutdown since Nov. 12.
What to watch:
- More disruption to oil and gas sector due to violence.
- Pressure on rial, and government funding problems.
- Movement on emergency budgetary and humanitarian aid.
STATE COLLAPSE
The uprising weakened the central government's grip on parts
of Yemen where its authority was already shaky. Hadi now faces
the additional task of restructuring an army split into warring
factions, pro and against Saleh.
The U.S.- and Gulf-sponsored power transfer deal that ended
months of protests against Saleh mandates Hadi to oversee
reforms during a two-year interim period to ensure a transition
to democracy, including amending the constitution. It is
intended to lead to presidential and parliamentary elections in
2014.
What to watch:
- Open challenges to Hadi's power by military leaders aligned
with Saleh.
(Compiled by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Pravin
Char)