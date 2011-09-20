SANAA, Sept 20 At least two rockets hit a protest camp in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Tuesday, killing two people, witnesses said, amid fierce fighting between pro-government soldiers and troops who had defected to the opposition.

"The rockets hit some of men who were walking outside by a market. I have two dead and five hurt," said Dr. Mohammed al-Qubati, the director of a field hospital at the protest camp. (Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Andrew Heavens)