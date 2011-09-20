Iran allowing Syria-bound Russian planes to use airspace-report
DUBAI, Feb 11 Iran has again allowed Russian planes to use its airspace during recent operations in Syria, a senior Iranian security official was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SANAA, Sept 20 At least two rockets hit a protest camp in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Tuesday, killing two people, witnesses said, amid fierce fighting between pro-government soldiers and troops who had defected to the opposition.
"The rockets hit some of men who were walking outside by a market. I have two dead and five hurt," said Dr. Mohammed al-Qubati, the director of a field hospital at the protest camp. (Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
SEOUL, Feb 11 China has expelled 32 South Korean Christian missionaries, a Korean government official said on Saturday, amid diplomatic tension between the two countries over the planned deployment of a U.S. missile defence system in the South.
