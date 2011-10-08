(Recasts adding comment by Yemeni official)
By Mohammed Ghobari and Erika Solomon
SANAA Oct 8 Yemen's President Ali Abdullah
Saleh said on Saturday he would step down in "the coming days"
after months of protests against his 33-year rule that risked
tipping the dirt-poor country into civil war, but the government
said his exit was not imminent.
"I reject power and I will continue to reject it, and I will
be leaving power in the coming days," Saleh said in a speech on
state television.
Opponents were sceptical of the wily political survivor who
has backed out of a Gulf-brokered power transition plan three
times this year.
They argue the speech is a manoeuvre to ease pressure ahead
of a briefing to the U.N. Security Council by U.N. Yemen envoy
Jamal Benomar, who left Sanaa empty-handed after days of shuttle
diplomacy between the opposition and the ruling party.
Saleh's comments were as vague as others he has made about
stepping down and were seen by Yemenis as yet another ruse by a
leader who has spent the "Arab Spring" -- pro-democracy
uprisings across the region -- saying he is about to quit.
Protests against Saleh's rule paralysed Yemen, weakening
government control over swathes of the country and fanning fears
al Qaeda's regional wing may use the upheaval to expand its
foothold near oil-shipping routes through the Red Sea.
Diplomats have said they are close to getting international
consensus for issuing a Security Council resolution which may
add to pressures on the country to finalise a power transfer.
"This is new propaganda from Saleh before Yemen is discussed
at the Security Council," said Mohammed al-Sabri, a spokesman
for the opposition's political coalition. "Four months have
passed since he said he accepted the Gulf transition deal, so
what is stopping him? He doesn't even need a few days to do it."
The veteran leader has been clinging to power while
opposition and ruling party representatives cast about for a
formula to reach a deal, deadlocked in a debate over whether
Saleh should relinquish power before or after an early election.
"The president has always been clear that we are committed
to either the GCC initiative or the U.N.'s implementation
mechanism that will move us to an early election. He has been
clear that he will leave power in that capacity," Deputy
Information Minister Abdu al-Janadi told Reuters.
"He said this to show his commitment to this plan, but there
is no plan for a resignation or transfer of powers before we
have agreed and signed a deal. That would just plunge the
country into chaos or even war.
"He is ready to leave power in days yes, but whether this
happens in the coming days or months will depend on the success
of negotiations for a deal."
SURPRISE RETURN
Saleh made a surprise return in September to Yemen after
three months convalescence in Saudi Arabia from a June
assassination attempt. Many in the capital, which has been
wracked with violence in recent weeks, feared his return might
signal a move towards asserting power through military might.
"I call on my supporters to persevere and to confront any
challenges," Saleh said, in his first television appearance with
his head uncovered since the bomb attack on his compound.
He also wore thick tan gloves, probably to cover skin grafts
he had for severe burns he suffered in the explosion.
Abdulghani al-Iryani, a Yemeni political analyst, said:
"This is just Saleh's latest line. I don't think it is really
anything new. I remember he once before said he would be ready
to leave any day, so I don't think he means what he said."
Saleh has made many verbal concessions during the protests
against him which began in January, including promising to step
down in return for immunity from prosecution.
Frustration with Saleh's intransigence had pushed Yemenis,
many of them heavily armed and with experience of wars and
insurgencies, closer to a violent power struggle that could give
al Qaeda's regional wing more room to operate.
All of these factors spark concern for stability in a
country that sits on a shipping lane through which more than
three million barrels of oil pass each day.
Saleh is a clever operator who has survived many tussles
with rivals, and skilfully used bribes and favours to keep
tribal and political backers loyal.
But keeping his allies' loyalty has become more difficult
as Yemen sinks into an economic crisis.
More than 40 percent of Yemenis live on less than $2 a day
while a third face chronic hunger. Dwindling water and oil
supplies are also a problem.
MILITARY STRUGGLE
Many opponents of Saleh said the biggest lie in the
president's speech may be found in the growing military
escalation in Sanaa, now carved into areas controlled by Saleh's
forces and others by the pro-opposition troops of defected
general Ali Mohsen.
Mohsen dealt a major blow to Saleh by throwing his weight
behind the protesters in March. His troops clashed with forces
lead by Saleh's son and nephew in recent weeks, rocking the
capital with days of heavy shelling. Some major streets are
still shut due to sporadic gunfights.
Analysts said Saleh's handover and early elections may be
meaningless if the capital and much of the country is still
under de-facto military control by his relatives.
"There was something about this speech that made me
nervous," said Yemeni political analyst Ali Seif Hassan.
"Unifying the army is the problem now...it's clear he wants to
run the elections while his son and relatives are still running
most of the military."
In his speech, Saleh signalled that he was backing the vice
president for future leadership. In footage shown after the
speech, it was Vice President Abd-Rabbu Hadi Mansour, not Saleh,
who greeted lawmakers gathered at the presidential palace.
Mansour has long been seen as the ideal consensus candidate
acceptable to the opposition, though hardliners in the ruling
party have shunned him.
"I want to praise the vice president for his leadership in
my absence... He is an experienced military man," Saleh said.
Saleh's opponents said even if he stepped down, they feared
the military situation was beyond politicians' control.
"The seriousness of Saleh's speech will be tested by his
agreement to form a neutral committee to reorganise the military
before early elections. But elections will be meaningless if our
army is divided," said opposition leader Mohammed al-Mutawakil.
REGIONAL RESONANCE
Saleh pledged cooperation with the United States after the
Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on U.S. cities and received military and
economic aid in return. But by 2004 al Qaeda appeared to be in
disarray and U.S. interest waned.
In 2006 Washington cut aid to mark its anger at Yemen's
perceived lenience towards militants and U.S. counter-terrorism
officials rank Yemen as a top concern after Afghanistan and
Pakistan.
Saudi Arabia is the Yemeni government's biggest financial
donor and most important ally, along with the United States, but
some Yemenis resent the influence of their wealthy neighbour.
The Saudis fear that al Qaeda's local wing, renamed al Qaeda
in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), is trying to relaunch armed
attacks from Yemen to destabilise the kingdom and possibly other
U.S. allies in the Gulf.
Even before the wave of pro-democracy protests against his
nearly 33-year rule, Saleh was struggling to quell a separatist
rebellion in the south and a Shi'ite insurgency in the north.
(Additional reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf and Dhuyazen
Mukhashaf; Editing by Louise Ireland)