SANAA Dec 31 Yemen's oil minister said on
Saturday that a grant of diesel from Saudi Arabia would be
enough to cover the country's needs for two months.
"Yemen's diesel consumption is 260,000 tonnes monthly worth
$280 million," oil minister Hisham Sharaf told Reuters.
"We sell it at 25 percent of its cost because of the
government subsidy on diesel. The Saudi grant will cover Yemen's
diesel needs for two months."
He said production at the Masila oilfield, now under Yemeni
administration after Canada's Nexen had one of its
production contracts expire without renewal, was 70,000 barrels
per day.
Industry sources said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia's Aramco
was seeking to buy fuel in order to donate about 500,000 tonnes
of products to Yemen in January.
It would be the second time in six months Saudi Arabia has
thrown a fuel lifeline to its impoverished neighbour, which has
seen nearly a year of political crisis over demands for the
ouster of President Ali Abdullah Saleh that Saudi Arabia fears
could slip into civil war.
