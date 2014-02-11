ADEN, Yemen Feb 11 Yemen has handed to Saudi
Arabia 29 al Qaeda militants who were wanted by the Saudi
authorities, the Yemeni defence ministry website said on
Tuesday, citing informed sources.
The website quoted the sources as saying the militants had
Saudi nationality and that they had been handed over to the
Saudi security apparatus in the past few days.
Saudi interior ministry spokesman Major General Mansour
Turki said he had no information on the matter, but was seeking
to verify the report.
Yemen, which neighbours top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, is
home to one of al Qaeda's most active branches, known as 'al
Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula', who have plotted unsuccessfully
to attack Western targets, including international airliners.
Saudi Arabia is worried that instability in Yemen, where
security forces also face challenges from a northern rebellion
and southern secessionists, will spill over its borders.
Saudi Arabia, the United States' main Gulf ally, is a top
target for al Qaeda.
Saudis who had previously fought for al Qaeda in Afghanistan
and Iraq waged a violent campaign in their own country from 2003
to 2006, killing hundreds in a failed attempt to bring down the
ruling al-Saud dynasty.
