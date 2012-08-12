ADEN Aug 12 The planned release of a Saudi
Arabian diplomat kidnapped in Yemen fell through on Sunday when
al Qaeda-linked militants refused at the last minute to hand him
over to mediators, a tribal source said.
Abdallah al-Khalidi, the deputy consul in the Saudi
consulate in the Yemeni port city of Aden, was kidnapped in May
by Islamist militants demanding a ransom and the release of
women prisoners held in the kingdom.
Earlier on Sunday, tribal chief Tareq al-Fadli told Reuters
that Khalidi had been released late on Saturday after a
mediation by local tribal leaders. He did not give details.
But later in the day, a tribal source told Reuters the
kidnappers had delayed Khalidi's release saying they needed to
hold more talks among themselves.
"The tribal negotiators were surprised at the last minute
when they were told by the kidnappers that the handover of the
Saudi diplomat was postponed to a later time," the source said,
without giving further details.
A militant who claimed responsibility for the abduction had
threatened to kill Khalidi unless a ransom was paid and al Qaeda
prisoners were freed from Saudi jails.
Last month, five al Qaeda-linked women detainees were freed
by Saudi authorities. Interior Ministry spokesman Mansour
al-Turkis stressed at the time that the move was not linked to
the demands of Khalidi's captors.
Kidnappings are common in Yemen, frequently in the context
of regional or tribal disputes with Yemeni authorities. The
victims are sometimes held for ransom, particularly if they are
foreigners.
Yemen has been in turmoil since popular protests broke out
last year and led to the ousting of former President Ali
Abdullah Saleh.
Khalidi had appeared in two videos posted on the Internet
after his abduction begging King Abdullah to meet his captors'
demand for the release of women detainees.
The United States and its Gulf Arab allies have watched with
mounting alarm as Islamist fighters, emboldened by the political
instability in Yemen, gained ground in the south of the country
in the past year.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the al Qaeda group
operating in Yemen, is seen by U.S. officials as the most
dangerous offshoot of the global militant network.