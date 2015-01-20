SANAA Jan 20 The leader of Yemen's Houthi said
on Tuesday he was determined to implement a power-sharing deal
signed last year and warned that no one, including the
president, was above what he called "open-ended" moves to see it
through.
Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, the Houthi leader, spoke hours after
fighters from the Houthi group battled guards at President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's private home and entered the
presidential palace in the capital of Sanaa. Two days of
fighting in the capital have raised fears Yemen was descending
into chaos.
In a speech broadcast live on television, Houthi also urged
Hadi not to listen to foreign advice, which he said would result
in dividing Yemen into six regions with devolved powers.
"This move is serious and we are determined and will not
hesitate to impose any necessary measures to implement the peace
and partnership agreement," Houthi said.
Calling his measures "open-ended," he laid out four demands.
They included amending a draft constitution, which now devolves
some central government powers to six regions. Houthi said that
said was part of a conspiracy imported from abroad.
He also demanded that Hadi use the army to impose security
in Yemen, including in the oil-rich Marib province. Tribal
leaders in that region have vowed to fight any advance by the
Houthis, who have advanced to the borders of the province.
"No one, the president or any one, is above any measure when
he stands and implements a conspiracy this bad against this
country," Houthi said.
(Additional reporting by Ahmed Tolba in Cairo, writing by Sami
Aboudi; Editing by Larry King)