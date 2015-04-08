ADEN, Yemen, April 8 Dozens of Yemeni Houthi
fighters clashed with local militiamen in the central Aden
district of Crater on Wednesday and mosques broadcast calls for
jihad to combat the Houthi forces trying to take over the
southern Yemeni port city, residents said.
They said several houses were on fire after being hit by
rockets, and families stayed indoors as fighting raged from
street to street.
The Houthis, who are allied to soldiers loyal to former
president Ali Abdullah Saleh, advanced into Crater on Wednesday
morning with a tank and two armoured vehicles, one resident
said.
Mosques in Crater called on the population to wage holy war
against the Houthis, their loudspeakers, usually reserved for
sermons and the call to prayer, broadcasting: "God is the
greatest! Rise for jihad!"
The battle in the old centre of Aden came a day after
fighters from the city said they had pushed the Houthis and
allied troops from positions in northern Aden neighbourhoods,
which they said cut Houthi supply lines into the centre.
One fighter, Yasser Mahmoud, said the Houthis had been
pushed from the Dar Saad neighbourhood at the northern approach
to Aden. He said 22 Houthi fighters were killed when a tank and
an armoured vehicle were destroyed.
Three explosions shook northern areas of Aden on Wednesday,
in what residents said were air strikes by the Saudi-led
coalition which is two weeks into a campaign to stem Houthi
advances. They said the attacks appeared to target weapons
depots.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Dominic Evans;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)