UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ADEN, July 15 Saudi-backed Yemeni militiamen took over the main port of the southern city of Aden and the adjoining district of Mualla on Wednesday, residents and the fighters said, as part of an offensive against the country's dominant Houthi group.
Local gunmen supported by a Saudi-led Arab coalition have been fighting for three months to try to oust Iran-allied Houthi forces who advanced into the city in March and April.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by WIlliam Maclean and Alison Williams)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.