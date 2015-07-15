ADEN, July 15 Saudi-backed Yemeni militiamen took over the main port of the southern city of Aden and the adjoining district of Mualla on Wednesday, residents and the fighters said, as part of an offensive against the country's dominant Houthi group.

Local gunmen supported by a Saudi-led Arab coalition have been fighting for three months to try to oust Iran-allied Houthi forces who advanced into the city in March and April.

