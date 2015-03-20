(Updates with planes dropping bombs, Hadi safe)
ADEN, March 20 Unidentified aircraft dropped
bombs on Friday over an area that includes the residence of
Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi in the southern city of
Aden but he was unharmed, sources at the presidency said.
It was the second such attack in two days to target the
presidential compound in the al-Maasheeq district of Aden and
comes amid a deepening power struggle between Hadi and the
Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group which controls the capital Sanaa.
"The president is in a safe place and was not in the
palace," the source said.
"I head the sound of the planes and the anti-aircraft guns.
There is no damage," the source added.
Witnesses and a presidential aide earlier said anti-aircraft
guns had opened fire on planes flying high above the
presidential compound in Aden.
The witnesses said the planes targeted by the gunfire were
flying so high that they were barely visible in the sky above
the Crater district of Aden where Hadi lives.
A warplane dropped bombs on the compound on Thursday during
clashes between supporters and opponents of Hadi. An aide said
Hadi had moved after that attack, which appeared to have caused
a fire in an area of the compound but no casualties.
The Houthis are allied with former Yemeni president Ali
Abdullah Saleh, who still wields influence in the armed forces
despite having given up power in 2011 after mass protests
against his rule.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf and Sami Aboudi; Editing by
Gareth Jones)