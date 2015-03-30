ADEN, March 30 Iran-allied Houthi militiamen
pushed into the northeastern suburbs of the Yemeni port city of
Aden on Monday amid heavy clashes with loyalists of President
Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, sources on both sides said.
Artillery and rocket fire struck the area around the Alam
roundabout near the city's airport, Hadi's fighters said, after
the Houthis advanced along an Arabian Sea coast road.
Aden is Hadi's last bastion of control in Yemen and remains
besieged despite a fifth day of Saudi-led air strikes aimed at
checking the Houthi advance.
(Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf and Sami Aboudi; Writing by
Noah Browning; editing by John Stonestreet)