German parliament gives controversial road toll green light
BERLIN, March 24 Germany's Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, agreed on Friday to introduce a road toll for cars registered abroad with prices linked to environmental criteria.
ADEN, March 31 Artillery fire hit a residential building in the southern Yemeni city of Aden on Tuesday, killing ten militiamen loyal to president Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, an eyewitness told Reuters.
Houthi fighters and allied army units are advancing on the city, pushing back Hadi's forces despite six days of Saudi-led air strikes meant to stem the Iran-allied group's advance. (Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing Noah Browning; editing by John Stonestreet)
LONDON, March 24 In a less-than-slick escape from parliament when her staff appeared rattled as a lone assailant rampaged just yards away, Prime Minister Theresa May dashed around a car park and looked lost as she searched for her ride before escaping.