German parliament gives controversial road toll green light
BERLIN, March 24 Germany's Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, agreed on Friday to introduce a road toll for cars registered abroad with prices linked to environmental criteria.
ADEN, March 31 Artillery fire on the Khor Maksar district of the southern Yemeni city of Aden killed 26 people overnight, a health ministry official said on Tuesday.
Iran-allied Houthi militiamen along with allied army units are pushing on the outskirts of the city, the last bastion of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, despite six days of Saudi-led air strikes meant to stem their advance. (Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf; Noah Browning; editing by John Stonestreet)
BERLIN, March 24 Germany's Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, agreed on Friday to introduce a road toll for cars registered abroad with prices linked to environmental criteria.
LONDON, March 24 In a less-than-slick escape from parliament when her staff appeared rattled as a lone assailant rampaged just yards away, Prime Minister Theresa May dashed around a car park and looked lost as she searched for her ride before escaping.