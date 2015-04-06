* Displaced families face disease and malnutrition
* Millions in danger after two weeks of war
* UNICEF Yemen chief says many children killed
By Dominic Evans
DUBAI, April 6 Yemen's conflict is driving an
already impoverished country towards humanitarian disaster,
displacing tens of thousands of families and exposing many more
to the threat of disease and malnutrition, the United Nations
children's agency UNICEF said on Monday.
The Arabian Peninsula's poorest state has endured years of
unrest, but nearly two weeks of war between rebel Houthi
fighters and pro-government forces - backed by a Saudi-led
campaign of air strikes - has put millions of people in danger.
UNICEF's Yemen representative Julien Harneis said "many,
many children" had been killed in the fighting. Hospitals have
been shelled and schools taken over by combatants.
Fuel shortages threaten to disrupt child immunisation
programmes - which need vaccines to be kept refrigerated - and
government cash handouts to the poorest third of the population
have been suspended.
At the same time the cost of water has risen, as generators
pumping the water become more expensive to run, and prices of
increasingly scarce food have gone up as people's incomes fall.
The huge displacement of people, with families fleeing the
worst-hit cities, also means deteriorating hygiene and
sanitation conditions and possible spread of disease.
"We are rushing to a humanitarian disaster," Harneis told
Reuters.
UNICEF and the International Committee of the Red Cross are
both trying to fly aid shipments into Yemen on Tuesday to start
addressing the dire conditions, but say they have struggled to
get approval from the Saudi-led coalition and to find planes
which will fly into the conflict zone.
"Our main focus is going to be water and sanitation, and
medical (aid)," Harneis said by telephone from Jordan.
CHILD SOLDIERS, CASUALTIES
UNICEF said at least 62 children were killed in the last
week of March in Yemen. Harneis said the figure was likely now
to be "much, much worse".
In part that may be because of the large proportion of
children fighting in the ranks of Yemen's many armed factions.
Harneis said child recruitment was widespread. "All of those
more tribal type groups ... up to a third of them are children."
On Thursday, the United Nations put the overall death toll
from two weeks of fighting in Yemen at more than 500. Scores
more have died since then, including 60 people killed on Sunday
in fighting for the port district of Mualla in the southern city
of Aden, residents and eyewitnesses told Reuters.
Central Aden has endured some of the worst of the conflict,
with residents complaining that water and electricity have been
cut off in some neighbourhoods for days.
A Reuters correspondent in the city saw a refuse truck on
Monday ferrying around 10 corpses, piled on top of each other,
towards one of the city's hospitals.
In the Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa, residents have also
been caught up in the fighting. A local rights group said 29
civilians were killed in an air strike near the airport on the
first day of the Saudi-led campaign.
In the longer term, the fighting threatens to reverse steps
in health and education which Yemen made despite political
turmoil since 2011 street protests, inspired by the broader Arab
uprisings, and tribal and provincial unrest.
"We're expecting a real peak in malnutrition," Harneis said.
Yemen is just one of a handful of Arab countries including
Syria, Iraq and Libya which show many signs of failed statehood,
as armed insurgencies erode central authority. But even before
the latest conflict, it was more fragile than others.
"It doesn't have the oil resources of Iraq. It didn't have
the infrastructure of Syria. So it's already a very vulnerable
society," Harneis said. "On top of this you are adding a layer
of intense conflict in the south and bombardment and destruction
of the infrastructure in the north."
