ADEN, March 19 Anti-aircraft guns opened fire at an unidentified warplanes fying over the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden on Thursday after sounds of two explosions were heard, witnesses said.

Smoke was seen rising from the hill-top compound, where President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is based, the residents said. It was not immediately clear if Hadi was inside the compound. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean)