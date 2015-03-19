UPDATE 2-Toshiba fired Westinghouse chairman two days before bankruptcy filing
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
ADEN, March 19 Anti-aircraft guns opened fire at an unidentified warplanes fying over the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden on Thursday after sounds of two explosions were heard, witnesses said.
Smoke was seen rising from the hill-top compound, where President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is based, the residents said. It was not immediately clear if Hadi was inside the compound. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean)
* Roderick was driving force behind Toshiba's nuclear ambition
ROME, April 5 Alitalia cancelled 60 percent of scheduled flights on Wednesday as employees staged a 24-hour strike to protest against the loss-making airline's plan to cut 16 percent of its staff and reduce flight personnel's salaries by a third.
* He moved in after trip home to Kyrgyzstan (Updates with new information about suspect)