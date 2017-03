ADEN, Yemen, March 25 Aden airport in Yemen closed on Wednesday and all flights were cancelled due to security concerns, guards at the facility told Reuters, following a rapid advance towards the southern city by Houthi militia backed by army units.

Houthi forces and their army allies appear poised to capture Aden in a military push apparently aimed at unseating President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who is based in the city.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi, Writing by Noah Browning, Editing by William Maclean and Alison Williams)