DUBAI, April 28 An air strike by Saudi-led forces attacking Houthi fighters in Yemen struck a civilian airliner at the country's Sanaa airport and damaged the runway on Tuesday, an official said.

The official said the strike hit the plane owned by Yemen's Felix Airways, which operates mainly domestic flights and also runs trips to some Saudi cities. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean and Dominic Evans)