SANAA, Sept 27 Air strikes by helicopters from a
Saudi-led alliance killed 25 civilians in a Yemeni village on
Sunday, residents and medics said, adding that most of the
victims were women and children.
"People were fleeing their homes as the helicopters pursued,
They committed a massacre for no reason," one resident, who
called himself Khaled, told Reuters by phone.
The incident in the village of Bani Zela, in Yemen's Red Sea
border area with Saudi Arabia, comes a day after the kingdom
announced that three of its officers, including a general, had
been killed along the frontier.
An Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia has been pounding the
Iran-allied Houthi militia in Yemen from the air for six months,
trying to eject the group from the capital Sanaa and restore
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power.
The campaign has resulted in several mass killings of
civilians, including 36 people at a water bottling plant in
August and 25 workers at a milk factory in April.
The attack on Bani Zela may signal an escalation in combat
along the border. The target of the strikes was unclear and a
spokesman for the alliance could not be immediately reached for
comment.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; writing by Noah Browning;
editing by Andrew Roche)