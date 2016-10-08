SANAA Oct 8 A senior official at the Houthi-run
Yemeni Health Ministry said on Saturday that more than 450
people had been injured or killed in a Saudi-led air strike on
mourners in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.
"The number of casualties from the air force of the
Saudi-American aggression at the main hall in the capital Sanaa
has risen to more than 450 dead and wounded," the Houthi-run
Saba news agency quoted Abdul-Salam al-Madani, a deputy to the
health minister, as saying.
He provided no breakdown of the number of dead and wounded.
The agency published pictures showing several charred or
mutilated bodies.
