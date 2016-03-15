RIYADH, March 15 Air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen's Haja province on Tuesday killed 41 civilians and wounded 75 others, a senior provincial health official said.

Three air strikes hit a market in the Mustaba district, Dr. Ayman Mathkour, the director of the Haja health department, told Reuters.

Relatives gathered the bodies and transported the wounded to Abs hospital and Mustaba District Hospital in Haja city. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari, writing by Katie Paul, editing by Angus MacSwan)