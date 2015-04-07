SANAA, April 7 Warplanes from a Saudi-led air coalition on Tuesday bombed a military base in central Yemen controlled by Houthi fighters and their army allies, and a website of the Houthi-run defence ministry said two students were killed at a neighbouring school.

Military sources said five bombs were dropped on the Republican Guard base near the city of Ibb, 160 km (100 miles) south of the capital Sanaa, apparently targeting air defence units and soldiers' quarters.

They said the commander of the base was wounded. The september26 website said two students were killed, while the Houthis' Maseerah television reported three student deaths. (Reporting by Mohammad Ghobari in Cairo and Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Hugh Lawson)