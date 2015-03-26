China launches new year-long inspection into air pollution in north
SHANGHAI, April 6 China's environment ministry said it will send 5,600 inspectors on a year-long investigation into the sources of air pollution in major northern cities.
DUBAI, March 26 Forces loyal to Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi have shelled the al-Anad airbase near Aden, which is being held by the Houthi militia, local sources said on Thursday.
Some Houthis were fleeing the area, the sources said. (Reporting by Sami Aboudi and William Maclean; Editing by Michael Perry)
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
SINGAPORE, April 6 Oil prices fell on Thursday as record U.S. crude inventories underscored that markets remain bloated by high production and brimming storage despite efforts led by OPEC to cut output and prop up prices.