ADEN May 6 Yemen's Houthi fighters on Wednesday entered Aden's al-Tawahi district, one of the last strongholds of supporters of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, despite Saudi-led air strikes on the Shi'ite Muslim group,

Residents said heavy clashes were underway between Houthis and supporters of Hadi, who has fled to Saudi Arabia. Tawahi houses state institutions including the presidential palace, state security offices and the main port.

Residents said the fall of Tawahi would effectively mean that the entire southern port city had come under Houthi control (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Dominic Evans)