ADEN May 11 A suicide bomber killed at least eight people and wounded 17, including a senior commander, when he rammed a car laden with explosives into a government military convoy travelling in eastern Yemen on Wednesday, a security official said.

The official said that six soldiers and two civilians died in the attack near the city of al-Qatan on the convoy of General Abdul-Rahman al-Halili, head of Yemen's First Military Region in north-eastern Yemen. Halili suffered medium injuries in the attack, the official said. (Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf, writing by Sami Aboudi, Editing by William Maclean)