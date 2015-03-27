DUBAI, March 27 Warplanes attacked two districts in the northern home province of Yemen's rebel Houthi movement around dawn on Friday, tribal sources said, a day after a Saudi-led coalition began air strikes in support of Yemen President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

The strikes hit a market in Kataf al Bokaa in the north of Saada province, killing or wounding 15 people, they said. Shada district was also struck, they said.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Maha El Dahan; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Paul Tait)