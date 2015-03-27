DUBAI, March 27 Warplanes struck near the presidential compound in the Houthi-controlled Yemeni capital of Sanaa around dawn on Friday, residents reported.

The attacks, by a Saudi-led coalition seeking to end the political dominance of Shi'ite Muslim Houthis in the Arabian peninsula country, also struck near a military installation that houses missiles, they said.

Earlier air strikes south of Sanaa in the early hours of Friday appeared to target military installations affiliated with former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, a powerful Houthi ally.

