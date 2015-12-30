(Adds ballistic missile launch)
DUBAI Dec 30 A Bahraini F-16 jet taking part in
a mostly Gulf Arab military campaign in Yemen crashed in Saudi
Arabia on Wednesday, according to a coalition statement on the
Saudi state news agency.
The pilot survived after the plane suffered a technical
fault and came down in the southern Jizan region, the statement
said, without giving further details.
Bahrain has taken part in the Saudi-led coalition bombing
the Iran-allied Houthi movement in Yemen for nine months. Scores
of ground forces from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and
Saudi Arabia have been killed since the start of the conflict.
Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday it had intercepted a Scud
ballistic missile fired from Yemen, according to a statement on
the Saudi state news agency SPA.
"The Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted a ballistic
missile this morning launched from Yemeni territory towards the
city of Jizan. It was destroyed without causing any damage,
praise be to God," it said.
Yemen's Houthi-run state news agency Saba said the attack
was aimed at Jizan's port and hit its target.
The launch is the latest of several ballistic missile
strikes by Yemeni forces on its northern neighbour, none of
which have caused any reported casualties.
In a separate incident, Bahrain's official news agency BNA
reported on Tuesday that three of its servicemen were killed
along Saudi Arabia's southern border in an accident, without
providing details.
Mostly Gulf Arab forces intervened in the civil war in Yemen
on March 26 after the Houthis forced its government into exile
and appeared poised to seize the whole country.
The conflict has seen Gulf and pro-government ground forces
claw back some strategic territory, but has killed almost 6,000
people and plunged the impoverished country into a humanitarian
crisis.
Saudi Arabia and its allies view the Houthis as a proxy for
Iranian power in the Arab world, something Iran and the Houthis
deny.
(Writing By Noah Browning; Editing by Janet Lawrence)