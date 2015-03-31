UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
March 31 Fighters from Yemen's Houthi militia on Tuesday entered a coastal military base overlooking the Red Sea's strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait, local officials told Reuters.
Soldiers of the 17th Armoured Division in the Dabab district in Yemen's southwestern Taiz province opened the gates to the Houthis, whose military advance has been challenged by six days of Saudi-led air strikes. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.