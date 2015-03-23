LONDON, March 23 Britain has evacuated its last
special forces from Yemen because of the deteriorating security
situation there, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters
on Monday, following reports that the United States had done the
same.
Britain withdrew staff from its embassy in Yemen last month
and temporarily suspended operations there over security
concerns.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
extraction of special forces had occurred in recent days. The
Ministry of Defence said it never commented on such matters.
U.S. officials said on Saturday that the United States had
evacuated its own remaining personnel, including about 100
special operations forces, from Yemen because of the
deteriorating security situation there.
Houthi fighters opposed to Yemen's president took over the
central city of Taiz at the weekend in an escalation of a power
struggle diplomats say risks drawing in neighbouring oil giant
Saudi Arabia and its main regional rival Iran.
