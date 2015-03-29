March 29 Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen killed 35 people and wounded 88 overnight, an official in the Houthi-controlled health ministry told the official military news service 26september.

The victims "fell during the Saudi aggression on Yemen in the provinces of Sanaa, Saada and Hodeidah," director of medical emergencies Ali Saree told the outlet, without mentioning if they were civilians or soldiers. (Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Noah Browning; editing by Susan Thomas)