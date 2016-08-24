* Government opens up new front on bank as conflict stalls
* Bank guarantees food imports for country nearing famine
* New rival bank in violent Aden would face uphill battle
By Sami Aboudi and Noah Browning
DUBAI, Aug 24 In Yemen's war of attrition, the
Saudi-backed exiled government has now decided that the central
bank is an easier target than the capital, shielded from its
troops by 60 kilometres (40 miles) of daunting mountains teeming
with fighters.
A decree this month to cut the bank from the outside world
is aimed at using economic pressure to vanquish the Houthi
fighters of the Zaydi branch of Shi'ite Islam, who have ruled
the capital and most of northern Yemen for nearly two years.
It means the Houthis may struggle to pay state employees,
including teachers, doctors and the soldiers from an army that
mostly fights on their side in the civil war.
But it also means that millions of people in territory
controlled by both sides will become poorer, and a country that
imports 90 percent of its food may have no way to feed itself.
Diplomats, economic experts and employees of the central
bank itself say the move risks destroying the lifeline for
millions of impoverished Yemenis and pushing the Arabian
Peninsula's poorest country to the edge of starvation.
"There is a trend ... that what could not have been achieved
by military means can be achieved through the economy, through
an economic war," Rafat al-Akhali, a former cabinet minister,
told Reuters.
The moves against the central bank were part of a new
strategy: to "allow the economy to fail, and that's going to put
more pressure on the Houthis" and their ally, ousted former
president Ali Abdullah Saleh, he said.
LIFELINE
Yemen's central bank, under veteran governor Mohamed Bin
Humam, is one of the last state institutions to survive the rift
that split the country when the Houthis took over the capital
and forced President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to flee.
Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies accuse the Houthis of being
pawns of Iran and launched a military intervention to restore
Hadi to power. The Houthis have held on, having made an alliance
with Hadi's predecessor Saleh, who enjoys the support of most of
the military.
Despite meagre means, the bank has continued to provide
lines of credit guaranteeing imports and to pay the salaries of
state employees, including troops in units that have fought on
both sides of the conflict.
However, with the Houthis in control of most population
centres and state organs, and enjoying the support of most of
the army, the bank's activities disproportionately benefit them.
Hadi's own hastily recruited forces, paid largely by Saudi
Arabia and other Gulf countries, have struggled to push back the
Houthi-allied forces as frontlines have barely budged in more
than a year.
Sources in Hadi's administration have said the president was
looking to name a new board for the central bank and a new
governor to replace Bin Humam, and to relocate the bank to the
southern port city of Aden, which is under government control.
Farea al-Muslimi, an analyst with the Middle East Institute
in Washington DC, said action against the central bank would cut
"the only artery" holding the country together.
"It is ridiculous to think that you can clone the central
bank so quickly in Aden," Muslimi said.
The security situation in the city, which had seen repeated
suicide bombings targeting senior officials, including the city
governor and police chief, makes Aden unsuitable for the bank,
he said.
A spokesman for Hadi's government did not reply to a
question on the issue. The government has said in the past its
decisions over the bank are guided by the need to protect public
funds that rightly belong to the Yemeni people.
PLUNGING RESERVES
Hadi's government asked international financial institutions
on August 6 to block the central bank from accessing state funds
abroad, accusing it of guiding $4 billion in foreign exchange
reserves toward the Houthi war effort.
The bank denies that. Diplomats say Yemen's foreign exchange
reserves are kept abroad and could not be readily pilfered or
paid out to fighters in the country.
Nevertheless, the bank's reserves have eroded as the war has
ground on, eliminating revenue from oil sales and other sources.
According to an internal document seen by Reuters, the gross
reserve balance had fallen as low as $1.318 billion by the end
of June 2016 from $2.085 billion at the end of December 2015.
A central bank official in Sanaa argued in June that the
bank remained independent in its effort to mitigate the economic
fallout of the conflict and accused the exiled government of
seeking to foment instability and even revolt in Houthi areas.
"If there were no central bank in Yemen operating like this,
the effects of the war could be much worse, and that's what they
(the exiled government) want," the official, who spoke on
condition of anonymity, told Reuters.
"They want people to be angry inside Yemen, they want people
to go out on the streets and try to push them to change the
Houthis."
STRANGLING
Hadi's government has already started to shun the central
bank. The government announced over the weekend that it would no
longer cooperate with the bank, and would withhold customs
revenues and revenues from oil exports that resumed this month.
"We have seen senseless attempts to delegitimise the central
bank governor," a senior Western diplomat said, speaking on
condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of criticising
an exiled government that foreign states still recognise.
"Why would a truly patriotic government do something like
this?" the diplomat said.
The diplomat said the government should put the interests of
Yemen's citizens before its war aims: "This is even more valid
given how poor Yemen is and the humanitarian situation."
Poor and dry, Yemen imports more than 90 percent of its
food, including most of its wheat and all its rice. Some 21
million of Yemen's 28 million people need some form of
humanitarian aid and more than half the population suffers from
malnutrition.
Running short of cash, the bank was forced to shed its
guarantees of vital staples like rice and sugar.
Muslimi, the analyst, said any measures against the central
bank would be more dangerous than the decision to go to war
itself.
"The president may think he will be strangling the Houthis,
but he will be strangling Yemen."
(Editing by William Maclean and Peter Graff)