GENEVA Oct 16 More than half a million children
in Yemen face life-threatening malnutrition as a risk of famine
grows, a senior official of the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF)
said on Friday.
The figure, a three-fold jump since fighting erupted in
March, reflects depleted food stocks compounded by a failing
health system unable to care for hungry children or vaccinate
them against disease, said Afshan Khan, director of UNICEF
emergency programmes worldwide.
"We are facing the potential of a huge humanitarian
catastrophe ... The levels of malnutrition that are being
reported for children are extremely critical," Khan told
Reuters, saying more data and hard evidence was needed to
declare a famine.
"A nutritional survey will be done at the end of October.
How close are we to a famine declaration? We see some zones that
are worse than others," she said.
In addition to 537,000 children aged under five at risk of
severe acute malnutrition, marked by visible wasting of their
bodies, 1.3 million are moderately malnourished, according to
the latest U.N. figures.
Fewer than one in five therapeutic feeding centres across
Yemen are functional, Khan said. UNICEF operates 43 mobile teams
that screen children for malnutrition but areas such as the al
Qaeda-held eastern province of Hadramawt are inaccessible.
Saudi Arabia has led an Arab military intervention against
Houthi fighters since March 26 to restore the exiled Yemeni
government and fend off what it sees as the creeping influence
of the Shi'ite Muslim group's main ally, Iran.
At least 5,400 people have been killed in the conflict in
the Arab world's poorest country where an estimated 10 percent
of the 23 million population are now internally displaced. The
death toll includes at least 502 children, UNICEF says.
Yemen, which imported 90 percent of its food before the
crisis, is subject to a Saudi-led blockade imposed on commercial
vessels, which are inspected by a U.N. verification mechanism.
"We are allowed small passages of goods where the papers are
clear," Khan said. "We have been unable to sufficiently
replenish medical supplies."
The lack of fuel imports is preventing mills from grinding
grain, she said.
"Humanitarian access is getting more and more difficult ...
We hope fuel imports are restored so the cold chain (for
vaccines) is re-established and sufficient fuel is available for
running water treatment," she said.
Of 2.7 million children targeted for vaccination against
measles and polio, only 676,000 have been reached, she added.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)