(Adds details)
BEIJING, March 26 China's foreign ministry said
on Thursday it was deeply concerned about the worsening
situation in Yemen, after Saudi Arabia announced it had launched
military operations in that country with Gulf region allies.
Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that China urges all
parties to act in accordance with United Nations Security
Council resolutions on Yemen, and to resolve the dispute through
dialogue.
Hua told a news conference that China hopes all parties
involved will "quickly resolve the dispute through political
dialogue, solve the current crisis and restore domestic
stability and normality to Yemen at an early date."
She said that all Chinese people and institutions in Yemen
were safe, adding that the foreign ministry and the Chinese
embassy in Yemen had warned its citizens not to visit Yemen.
Yemen exports about 1.4-1.5 million barrels of Masila crude
each month, mainly to China, but a Chinese trade source said
that volume was relatively small and could easily be replaced
with West African crude.
China's crude imports from Yemen in the first two months
this year were 4.5 mln bbls, up 315 percent from the same period
a year ago.
China has traditionally kept a low profile in Middle East
diplomacy despite its reliance on oil imports from the region,
although it is keen to demonstrate its role as a force in
international politics.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by
Raju Gopalakrishnan)