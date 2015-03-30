BEIJING, March 30 China's Foreign Ministry said
on Monday it had already evacuated 122 of its nationals from
strife-torn Yemen to Djibouti, with 400 more still to go, as it
repeated a call for a political resolution to the crisis.
Riyadh announced last week that it and nine other Sunni
Muslim countries had begun air strikes against the Shi'ite
Houthi militia, who control Yemen's capital and are backed by
Iran, Saudi Arabia's main regional foe.
Chinese warships have arrived and are taking out Chinese
nationals across the Red Sea, though the ambassador remains at
his post in Sanaa, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua
Chunying said.
"We are in close communications with all sides, the aim of
which is to ensure the safe and orderly evacuation of Chinese
citizens," Hua said.
Saudi Arabia's U.N. envoy said on Friday the Gulf
Cooperation Council had shared a draft United Nations resolution
with the United States, France, Britain, Russia and China. The
resolution would impose an arms embargo on groups spoiling the
peace and political process.
Hua would not comment directly on whether China would
support that resolution.
"We hope that the relevant sides can use political means to
resolve the Yemen crisis as soon as possible," she said.
The Security Council has already condemned the takeover of
much of Yemen and its institutions by the Houthis, urged them to
withdraw, stated its support for Hadi and demanded an end to the
hostilities.
"We again call on all parties in Yemen to earnestly fulfil
the relevant Security Council resolutions," Hua added.
Violence has been spreading across Yemen since last year,
when Iran-backed Houthi militia seized the capital, Sanaa, and
effectively removed President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who seeks
to return from the southern port city of Aden.
The Houthi fighters, representing a Shi'ite minority that
makes up around a third of Yemen's population, emerged as the
most powerful force in the Arabian Peninsula's poorest country
last year, when they captured the capital Sanaa.
Saudi Arabia has rallied Sunni Muslim Arab countries in an
air campaign to support Hadi, who moved to Aden in February and
is now in Riyadh, after leaving Yemen in the past week.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)