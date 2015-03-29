UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ADEN, March 29 A Chinese warship docked in the embattled Yemeni port city of Aden on Sunday to evacuate Chinese diplomats and expatriate workers, a port official and eyewitnesses told Reuters.
On Saturday Saudi Arabia's navy evacuated dozens of foreign diplomats from the city, where militiamen are fighting the advance of Houthi militiamen whose forces have been bombed for four days by a Saudi-led coalition. (Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Noah Browning; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.