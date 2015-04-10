April 10 Pakistan's parliament voted not to join the Saudi-led military intervention in neighbouring Yemen on Friday, snubbing Riyadh's request for warships, aircraft and troops to support a coalition of Sunni Muslim Arab states.

Military officials in Riyadh are reluctant to spell out details of the alliance they have brought together to fight Iran-allied Houthis. Here is a list of military contributions from Riyadh and its allies.

SAUDI ARABIA

State media in the Gulf have reported that Saudi Arabia has deployed 100 warplanes, by far the largest single air force involved in Operation Decisive Storm, launched on March 26.

Saudi Arabia has also deployed troops on its southern border with Yemen and has fired artillery barrages at Houthi positions across the border. A coalition spokesman says the army has also used Apache helicopters in the border area.

Gulf media have put the strength of the Saudi troop deployment at 150,000. The coalition says its has not ruled out a ground invasion, but that it might not be necessary. A Gulf diplomat said Saudi special forces are supporting southern militias fighting the Houthis, but gave no details. The coalition's spokesman has not confirmed their involvement.

GULF STATES

The UAE has made the second largest contribution towards the coalition's air power, providing 30 jets, according to its official news agency. UAE and Saudi pilots work together closely in joint training at a base in the emirates.

A Bahraini defence source was quoted by the official news agency as saying the kingdom, a close Saudi ally, has contributed 12 fighter jets to the operations in Yemen. Gulf media have said that Kuwait has provided 15 planes and Qatar 10.

Of the six allied Arab monarchies in the Gulf only Oman, which has traditionally sought a mediating role in the region, has not contributed forces.

AIR AND SEA FORCES FROM OUTSIDE THE GULF

Egypt, Morocco, Sudan and Jordan have said their forces are involved in the operations.

Egypt says its ships are patrolling the Gulf of Aden. It has not given details of its contribution to the air campaign, but the coalition spokesman has mentioned at least one air strike carried out by an Egyptian plane.

Morocco said at the start of the campaign would make forces already stationed in the United Arab Emirates available, and provide intelligence and logistical support. Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Rabat was quoted in local media as saying Morocco had made six planes available.

A Sudanese newspaper reported that President Omar Hassan al-Bashir had offered three Russian Sukhoi-24 planes and transport planes. Jordanian officials have not spelt out the kingdom's contribution.

NON-ARAB SUPPORT

The United States says it is speeding up weapons supplies to Riyadh, as well as intelligence sharing with the coalition. The Pentagon also says it has carried out air-to-air refuelling missions. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Michael Georgy; editing by John Stonestreet)